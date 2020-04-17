Backcountry skier killed in avalanche in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche in Summit County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The avalanche occurred on Red Peak, near Silverthorne.

A group of three skiers climbed to the top of the 12.885-foot mountain.

While descending, they triggered an avalanche.

According to the Summit County Rescue Group, two of the skiers were caught in the slide. One slid a short distance; the other was dragged about 1,800 feet and did not survive.

“The skiers were experienced, well versed in backcountry travel and properly equipped with avalanche beacons, shovels and probe poles. One of the individuals had skied this route on previous occasions,” the rescue group said.

The rescue group and CAIC plan to send a team to recover the victim’s body on Friday.

The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released.