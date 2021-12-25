Backcountry skier dies after being buried in avalanche on Christmas Eve

A backcountry skier was caught, fully buried, and killed in an avalanche on Dec. 24, 2021, on South Diamond Peak (credit: CAIC).

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A backcountry skier was fully buried and killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The skier, whose name has not been released, was on a northeast-facing slope below treeline on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak.

The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow 1 to 3 feet below the snow surface and was about 250 feet wide, according to CAIC.

The victim’s partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole and got him out from the snow, but he didn’t survive.

Search and rescue personnel from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the victim’s body after dark.

CAIC warned of avalanche dangers elsewhere in Colorado, including issuing an avalanche warning in the Aspen/Pitkin County area.

Crews in that area set off mitigation charges Saturday morning to help prevent slides.