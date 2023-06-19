Photo is a screenshot of the Latest Earthquakes mapped by the USGS at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023.

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded earthquakes in two southern Colorado towns that sit just seven miles apart.

According to the USGS, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:13 a.m. near the small town of El Moro. The town is in an unincorporated community in Las Animas County that is 20 miles away from the border of Colorado and New Mexico.

Just five minutes later, another earthquake was recorded by the USGS. The 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded seven miles north of El Moro near the town of Hoehne.

Those in the area of the quakes recorded feeling weak to light shaking. According to data from Michigan Tech University, earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.5 and 5.4 are often felt by those in the area but only cause minor damage.

At this time, no damage has been reported.

The area is 180 miles south of Denver and is home to many minor earthquakes, along with nearby portions of northern New Mexico. More than 600 have been recorded within 80 miles of Trinidad over the past 10 years.

Previous earthquakes in Southern Colorado this year

Back in March, southern Colorado recorded six earthquakes in less than 24 hours. The quakes were all centered west of Trinidad and were all above a 2.5 magnitude.

It’s been more than a decade since Colorado had as many earthquakes of this magnitude in one area over 24 hours, according to USGS.

Another earthquake was recorded in June, but this time it was in northern Colorado.

On June 2, those living in southern Wyoming and northern Colorado woke up to a 3.9 magnitude quake.

The epicenter was between the Medicine Bow Range and the Sierra Madre Range.