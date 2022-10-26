AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Body camera video has been released showing Aurora first responders dramatically saving the life of a toddler.

The video shows the moments in August when a police officer, firefighters and paramedics raced to the aid of a mother in distress over her son.

Eight first responders received the “Phoenix Award,” which signifies successfully bringing back-to-life individuals who were in cardiac arrest and who make a complete, neurologically intact recovery from the event.

One of those to receive the award is Aurora Fire Rescue’s Bryant Snow.

“Absolutely connected by that moment,” said Snow, who’s been a paramedic for 15 years and a firefighter for almost 20.

The little boy, named Alexander, is doing well.

“To be able to see the mother and the father continue their life with their child is incredible,” Snow said.