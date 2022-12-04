BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A new era of Colorado Buffaloes Football has begun. Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, was introduced on Sunday afternoon as the newest head coach CU.

“Wow, I’m not at a loss for words, I’m just trying to seize the moment. Wow,” Sanders said when he stepped to the podium after being introduced as the new head coach at CU.

“It’s my job, my occupation, my business and my dream to bring you back to where you know you should belong,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime was enthusiastic and fired up with excitement when he began to talk about coming to Colorado.

“We’re on the way. Not to compete, to win. Not to show up, but to show out. Not to be among the rest, but to be the absolute best. We’re coming to work, not coming to play. We’re coming to kill, not to kick it. Baby, I got to believe that we’re coming,” Sanders explained.

“You’ve got to feel the energy inside of you that we’re coming. You’ve got to feeling that we’re going to be there, you’ve got to feel it that when you get in that stadium, you better get in there early because time kickoff consumes. Baby, we’re coming!”

Sanders told the crowd gathered at the news conference Sunday that Boulder, Colorado has blessed him and that, “I feel like I owe you.”

“Every day I’m going to work for you, I’m going to strain for you, and develop for you and I’m going to commit for you. I’m going to do the things that others won’t do. Baby, we’re coming.”

“All you want is the opportunity to win, to compete, to dominate, to be amongst the elite, the best, and darn it, I’m going to give you that,” Sanders said.

The 55-year-old becomes the 28th full-time head coach for the team, athletic director Rick George announced in a news release on Saturday night.

Sanders’ first game as head coach for the Buffs will be on Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University. His first home game will be on Sept. 9 against long-time rival Nebraska, and the rival Colorado State game will follow the next weekend.