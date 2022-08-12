The Aurora Police Department said this person is suspected of stealing an SUV with a baby inside on Aug. 12, 2022. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a man is at large after stealing a vehicle with a baby inside.

The theft was reported Friday afternoon from New Legacy Charter School at 2019 N. Dayton St., according to the Aurora Police Department.

“The driver stepped away from the car for a moment to get something from inside, during that time, the car was stolen,” police said in a statement.

A 15-month-old was found safe after a RAV4 was stolen in Aurora. Police are still searching for the suspect. (KDVR)

It happened around 4:43 p.m. With the help of the Denver Police Department helicopter, officers found the missing Toyota RAV4 about 5:30 p.m. at 9519 E. Colfax Ave.

“The child was unharmed and has been reunited with their parents,” police said.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man around 25 years old and standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wore a black baseball cap, black shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police urged anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.