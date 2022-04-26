GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Greenwood Village says an animal control officer saved a baby fox that was trapped in a window well.

Animal Control Officer Meg Stahl rescued the fox on Tuesday morning.

“Luckily, she (Stahl) got there in time as there were two hawks eagerly observing this little guy. He was released and ran joyfully to join his family nearby,” Greenwood Village shared.

Here are some photos shared by the city of the fox:

Greenwood Village fox

Greenwood Village fox

Greenwood Village fox

There’s a wide variety of wildlife in Greenwood Village; waterfowl, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, and rabbits. If you ever need to reach animal control, send an email to: animalcontrol@greenwoodvillage.com.