ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — As the baby formula shortage continues, parents are looking for alternative ways to feed their babies.

Mothers’ Milk Bank at Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation in Arvada is seeing a large influx of calls.

The nonprofit collects milk from nursing moms who have extra. It is processed in a lab, and 85% goes to hospitals for sick and premature babies.

But Rebecca Heinrich, the director, says the need is changing.

“Requests are up about 30% week over week. We dispensed over 15,000 ounces last week, most of that to hospitals, but a lot of that to first-time outpatients who were looking for milk since they couldn’t find the formula that they would normally use,” Heinrich said.

Fortunately, the number of donors is increasing as well.

“Donor calls are absolutely through the roof,” Heinrich said. “Our donor relations team is booked solid all week for donor screenings, and we will continue to try to meet the need.”

Donor moms go through a screening process and blood tests. A healthcare provider must sign off. Plus, “the milk is tested for any sort of bacteria, viruses, drugs of abuse. We want to make sure that everything is as safe as possible,” Heinrich said.

The milk is then pasteurized and bottled.

If you need milk or want to donate, visit the Mothers’ Milk Bank website to learn more.