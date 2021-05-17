Baby dies after care at unlicensed Aurora home daycare

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police confirm officers responded to a medical call for a very young child under the age of 1 last week, that resulted in the child’s death.

It happened in far east Aurora near East Cedar Avenue and Robertsdale Street on Thursday just before noon. The baby was taken to the hospital and did not survive, according to police.

Aurora Police are waiting for an autopsy. Police are unsure if the death is criminal in nature.

Colorado Department of Human Services says the daycare owner of that location is not a provider in the Colorado Shine System, and is not a licensed childcare facility. They issued a cease and desist letter on Friday, meaning the owner can’t operate until she is licensed.

