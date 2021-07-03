B-17 bomber from WWII in Colorado this weekend

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — This weekend is your chance to check out and even fly in a piece of World War II history.

The B-17 flying fortress, Sentimental Journey, is at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield until July 5.

The plane was built in 1944 and joined the American military the next year. It’s one of just a few B-17’s that’s still able to fly.

It is now part of the Commemorative Air Force Flying Legends of Victory tour. Every summer, the plane flies across the United States.

Tours start at $10 and flights start at $425. You can find out more information about the plane and flights on their site: https://www.azcaf.org/location/broomfield-co-tour-stop/