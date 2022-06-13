DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is just two days away from puck drop for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

The Colorado Avalanche is set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena for a chance at the cup for the first time in more than 20 years. It’s been a long time coming, and the city has been waiting.

Avs fans around Denver are ready to party, and the city is helping them do that by offering several ways for them to celebrate.

“It’s exhilarating. This is what we live for. This is a moment,” said Declan Bolger, chief marketing officer for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Diehard fans have been waiting for years for a chance for the Avs to get another swing at the Stanley Cup. Denver is literally set to turn blue and burgundy with plans for the City and County Building slated to be lit up Wednesday and Friday.

There is a bit of a buzzkill: Tickets for the games remain high.

“We’ve offered our season ticket holders the opportunity to purchase tickets, which they’ve done before they go on public sale, and then we’ve seen some third-party sites put those tickets up for sale,” Bolger said.

Stanley Cup Final 2022 events in Denver

To balance out the high prices, there are some free options people can take advantage of.

“A watch party for every single game home or road that we play in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, said Bolger with KSE. “And that is on the Auraria campus right opposite Ball Arena where that is completely open to the public. We’ll have very large-screen video boards to show the game”

That will not be the only one. There will be watch parties at Ball Arena and, newly announced, at McGregor Square across from Coors Field.

The city says this opportunity is all about making sure Avs fans have a chance to cheer on their team, even if they cannot afford those expensive tickets.

“We’ve seen a couple of businesses take advantage of a new opportunity that we are providing with allowing them to apply in less than 30 days to temporarily expand their liquor license area,” said Molly Duplechian, executive director of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. “Anybody that has additional area where they can add additional tables or seating areas, anybody is welcome to participate in this.”

Only three businesses have applied for the temporary waiver so far, but the city notes, many others already got permission to expand their outdoor spaces during the height of the pandemic.