DENVER (KDVR) — Safe to say that most folks in Denver are excited about the parade celebrating Colorado’s Stanley Cup champions, the Avalanche.

But it will be a special moment for folks who remember other national sports celebrations in Denver. Many remember the Broncos parade in 2016 or the Avs celebrations in 1996 and 2001.

Owning a business near the heart of those celebrations can be a blessing or a curse. One business owner said he thinks this celebration could be the best one yet.

Nole Hickey owns The Celtic on Market. Hickey and his team have been in Denver since 2000. They were on Blake Street in years past. He has lived through some of the city’s best sports moments.

“We were around for 2001, yes. And we were very happy that last night (Sunday) turned out to be a celebration rather than a running riot with the police,” Hickey said. “2001, I remember specifically Ray Bourque lifting the cup and Adam Foote and Patrick Roy — just the team that was there was amazing. I think this team is one step ahead and the great thing about this team is it’s young. That team was on its way out, this team is only starting.”

In more recent memory, Hickey clearly recalls the city’s last sports parade.

“I remember the Broncos parade. That was insane. Nobody really knew what was happening. Nobody had staffed up first. We had one person in the kitchen, one bartender, one on the floor and in a matter of minutes, we had 400 people in the bar. I remember another bar up by Coors Field had just one bartender,” Hickey said.

Hickey said crews really did not have any notice to prepare last time with the Broncos hosting the parade that Tuesday after Super Bowl Sunday. This time, he said he and his team are well-prepared.

“We’ll be ready for you this time, I promise. You know, we have to celebrate this: We thought initially with 1996, 1998, 2001 that this was going to be a common occurrence. Twenty-one years later, it’s not that common. So get down and celebrate!”

Hickey plans to open bright and early at 10 a.m. on Thursday to greet parade-goers.