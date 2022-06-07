DENVER (KDVR) — There is lots of excitement over the Colorado Avalanche’s big win to become Western Conference Champions and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

At the Big Bear Ice Arena, there was lots of talk on Tuesday about the Avs’ chance at another Stanley Cup.

Eric Splitt and his 9-year-old son, Crosby, were among them. Hopes are high with the father-son pair.

“I was just super excited it was great,” Eric Splitt said. “It was just fun to watch,” son Crosby added.

The Avs Western Conference Final win reinvigorated fans and interest in the sport.

“I think that it’s been so long since they’ve been a contender for the Stanley Cup, and just seeing the whole town get excited about, it’s nice,” Avs fan Brandon Reich-Sweet said.

You can bet these players will be watching who next takes the Hockey’s Holy Grail.

One of the big questions now: Where to buy all things Avalanche?

The Problem Solvers found the Sportsfan store on 16th Street with plenty of shirts for men and women. Workers scrambled Tuesday morning to stock the store. Right now, the locally owned stores have two styles of shirts, and more Avs gear choices are on the way.

“I dropped off a load at Park Meadows (mall) this morning and opened the box, and a customer was like, ‘Can I get one of those?'” Sportsfan regional manager Andrew Solsbery said.

Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final: What to know

The Avs’ first game won’t be played until after or about June 15. That date could change.

Merchandise can be bought at NHL.com and AltitudeAuthentics.com

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

Watch parties are TBD.

You can get Avs pom-poms at this link.