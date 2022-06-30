DENVER (KDVR) — The number of fans who showed up to the celebration for the championship Colorado Avalanche quickly filled the parade route and Civic Center Park.

Fans were standing shoulder to shoulder. Toe to toe. It was a reminder of just how dedicated Avs fans are to the hometown team. Some of them went above and beyond to show their support.

This was the day so many people, like Manual Garcia of Denver, had been waiting for.

“I’m speechless right now. It’s been a long 21 years of waiting to celebrate the Lord Stanley Cup,” Garcia said.

Garcia and his family made their own cup.

“I went thrift-store shopping to get the bowls. There is a little can on the bottom. Tape to wrap it up. It took a couple of weeks to make it. It’s well worth it, because it’s one of a kind,” Garcia said.

Manuel loves hockey and the Avs, but he admits he can’t even skate — much less play hockey.

“It’s hard to play hockey. I just can’t imagine being on skates,” Garcia said, laughingly.

After the big win, Garcia told his family he was not going not going to miss the Avs Stanley Cup victory parade. The Garcias were among the sea of fans.

“I was here when they won the first one. I was here when they won the second one. There was no way I was not going to be here today,” said Avs fan Shawna Sannes, of Centennial.

Avs players on floats drove the crowds crazy in so many ways.

“To see everybody come together to be happy for one thing: peace and happiness,” Abdul Shabaz said.

The biggest smiles of all came with that last float with players hoisting the cup — a moment the Garcias and countless others won’t soon forget.

In case you’re wondering, Garcia said he’ll add his thrift store trophy to his collection at home.

