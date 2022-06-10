DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche could be facing off against their next opponent as early as next Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

The Lightning took the lead in the series 3-2 on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The teams face off for Game 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday at 6 p.m.

No matter who wins the Eastern Conference Final, games 1 and 2 will be in Denver as the Avalanche have the better regular-season record of either of the teams. Games 3 and 4 would be home for the Eastern Conference winner and then Avs-opponent-Avs for games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary. All games will have a 6 p.m. MDT start time.

If the Bolts win and wrap up the series, Game 1 would be on Wednesday, June 15. If the Rangers win and take the series to seven games, that would shift Game 1 to Saturday, June 18.

If the Lightning win Saturday night:

Wednesday, June 15: Tampa Bay at Colorado

Saturday, June 18: Tampa Bay at Colorado

Monday, June 20: Colorado at Tampa Bay

Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay

Friday, June 24: Tampa Bay at Colorado (if necessary)

Sunday, June 26: Colorado at Tampa Bay (if necessary)

Tuesday, June 28: Tampa Bay at Colorado (if necessary)

If the Rangers force a Game 7:

Saturday, June 18: Tampa Bay/NY Rangers at Colorado

Monday, June 20: Tampa Bay/NY Rangers at Colorado

Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay/NY Rangers

Friday, June 24: Colorado at Tampa Bay/NY Rangers

Sunday, June 26: Tampa Bay/NY Rangers at Colorado (if necessary)

Tuesday, June 28: Colorado at Tampa Bay/NY Rangers (if necessary)

Thursday, June 30: Tampa Bay/NY Rangers at Colorado (if necessary)