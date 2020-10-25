Avoid traveling in first snow storm of season, anywhere near fires

DENVER (KDVR) — With a winter storm warning issued for the state, wildfires blazing near major highways and bitter cold temperatures, the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging travelers to reconsider going anywhere.

CDOT says the main focus for personnel and resources is assistance in road closures for fire evacuations and icy conditions from snowfall. The cold front moving in is expected to impact most of the state with totals of up to eight inches in the Denver metro area and higher totals in the high country.

Avoid the Denver metro area through the mountain corridor to the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnels from Sunday morning through Monday, if possible. CDOT has plows out and is pre-treating main roads and bridges around the Denver metro area.

Officials are urging drivers not to travel at all through the mountain corridor and high country. If travel in the high country is necessary, chain and traction laws may be in effect so make sure tires are ready for winter conditions. Also, have an emergency kit in the event of road closures or delays due to winter weather.

The wildfires burning in the northern mountains near the Front Range will welcome some of the highest accumulation of snow but with firefighters, emergency vehicles and equipment in the area, it is best to avoid if all possible.

Higher elevations in the southwestern and south-central part of the state will see heavy snowfall making travel conditions difficult and the valleys as well with a rain/snow mix expected.

With on-going construction and icy conditions expected, CDOT recommends not traveling on Interstate 25 from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs during the snowfall.

CDOT warns travel will be dangerous over La Veta and Raton passes in the southeastern mountains with an expected accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. Due to bitter cold temperatures, motorists are warned of possible flash freezing.