DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, AAA released its travel forecast for Thanksgiving, specifically naming one Denver road to avoid during holiday traffic.

Thanksgiving travel this year is expected to be one of the highest on record, according to AAA. It expects 55.4 million travelers across the nation, which ranks third as the busiest Thanksgiving on record, just behind 2005 and 2019.

With millions of travelers and the Denver International Airport being the third-busiest airport in the world, Denver traffic won’t be taking the holiday off.

In the forecast, AAA specifically names Interstate 25 south from Fort Collins to Denver as one of the busiest places to drive. But it’s not all weekend.

AAA specifically names Friday at 5:45 p.m. as the worst time with an estimated travel time of one hour and 37 minutes.

AAA also lists the best and worst times to drive during Thanksgiving weekend.

‘Best’ times to drive:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Before 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Before 10 a.m., or after 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: Before 11:00 a.m., or after 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Before 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Before 12:00 p.m.

‘Worst’ times to drive:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Traveling on Thanksgiving is inevitable, just make sure you leave yourself enough travel time to make it to the feast.