Louisville’s Avista Adventist Hospital set to reopen Tuesday

Ash and soot lines the hallways of Louisville’s Avista Adventist Hospital following the Marshall Fire (Credit: Centura Health)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Less than three weeks after the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, Louisville’s Centura Avista Adventist Hospital is planning to reopen Tuesday morning.

The hospital suffered significant damage in the fire, but the structure itself was spared from nearby flames.

“The winds were going 100 miles an hour, and smoke was coming in everywhere,” says Isaac Sendros. “The fire was actually working up towards the building, and up towards the oxygen tanks behind our building.”

Avista’s Chief Executive Officer Sendros says health care workers fought back the flames with hoses and buckets, as crews worked to evacuate 51 patients inside the building.

He returned the next day to find soot and ash lining the hallways, with smoke lingering in the air.

“I came in the very next day, New Years Eve,” says Sendros. “The air quality within the building, was bad.”

Sendros closed the hospital indefinitely, forcing patients to find care elsewhere in neighboring communities.

“We’re very much the community hospital for this area,” says Sendros. “Obviously we want to reopen, because we want to take care of our community.”

More than 100 people have spent the past two weeks scrubbing every inch of the building, as dozens of air purifiers work to clean the air.

Thursday, Sendros says the air inside had not only returned to prefire levels but exceeded it.

“We’ve had to basically go room by room, floor by floor, and have every room cleaned, every piece of equipment taken care of,” he says. “Every surface of this hospital has been wiped down seven times and cleaned.”

Sendros says he’s been blown away by the work his team has put into cleaning the hospital, knowing just how important it is for them to quickly reopen.

“I could not be prouder of them,” says Sendros. “They did the same thing in the evacuation to get everybody out as quickly and safely as possible, and they’re doing the same thing in getting the hospital reopened.”

Tuesday morning, the entire hospital will reopen to the public.

Sendros hopes it will serve as a welcome place for those in need.

“We want to help our community heal, and be a place of refuge for them,” he says.