DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the gas pump is getting worse. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.92, which is up 86 cents from a month ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.47.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.927 $4.270 $4.583 $4.797 Yesterday Avg. $3.926 $4.269 $4.577 $4.799 Week Ago Avg. $3.839 $4.184 $4.502 $4.747 Month Ago Avg. $3.069 $3.409 $3.688 $4.292 Year Ago Avg. $3.321 $3.647 $3.942 $3.505 AAA prices as of Feb. 6, 2023

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, cold weather is impacting prices at the pump.

“The Arctic weather impacted refineries in the Rocky Mountains,” De Haan said. “In fact, it shut those refineries down for a longer period of time in Colorado, and Colorado was seeing gas prices shoot up 90 cents a gallon because of that refinery primarily serving Colorado. Now gasoline has to be brought in from neighboring refineries.”

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.54.