DENVER (KDVR) — The puck drops at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning but the doors to the watch party across the street open up at 4 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche Pepsi Zero Sugar Watch Parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria will be an organized, secure event with rules and regulations similar to entering Ball Arena.

Giant TVs will be set up to watch the game but it will be standing room only. Chairs are not permitted, and neither are towels or any cushions to sit on.

Organizers say capacity will be limited to the first 10,000 fans who arrive.

“We just want to really create a space where everyone can cheer on the Avs, so they can hear us over in Ball Arena,” Amber Cook said.

Cook and the Auraria Campus events team spent Tuesday helping install a huge stage, with speakers and monitors to watch the game.

Avs fans like Dylan Simpson are hoping it’s the next best thing to being inside the arena.

“Watching a goal, watching Nathan McKinnon put it in the back of the net with some fans, there’s nothing better than that,” he said. “The stadium’s right there, you can see it, and when we get that win we can watch all the fans come out and celebrate with them as well.”

Food trucks will be at the location as well as stands to buy beverages.

There will be security checkpoints at the entrances just like in the arena and everyone is subject to be searched. Here’s what to know:

Bag Policy: Purses, cinch bags, and sling bags 10in. x 6in. x 4in. or smaller are allowed. All permitted bags are subject to visual or x-ray screening upon entry. Backpacks and oversized bags are NOT permitted. Medical and diaper bags 14″x14″x6″ or smaller are permitted. There is no bag check available at this event. Guests will not be allowed to enter with unapproved or oversized bags. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the Tivoli Quad.



Non-Permitted Items: Outside alcohol (see alcohol policy*) Outside non-alcoholic beverages (other than factory-sealed water bottles) Chairs/seating of any kind Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc are not permitted Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.) Cans Grills Weapons (i.e., knives, pepper spray, stun guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc.) Large umbrellas Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.) Air horns/whistles Animals (except service animals) Illegal drugs Chemicals Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc. Large backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, equipment bags, etc. Other items as determined by security staff on-site.



The Avs organization said to plan ahead and get there early as heavy traffic is likely in that area. They also suggest parking a little further away or leaving your car at home and taking a ride-share or RTD.