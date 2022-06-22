DENVER (KDVR) – If you’re planning on watching any future Avalanche games at McGregor Square, be sure to leave the kiddos at home.

A new rule change only allows fans 21 years and older to see Stanley Cup Final matches there.

“Our number one thing is always safety and security, and things were just getting — a lot of incidents with some underage people,” Patrick Walsh, CEO of McGregor Square, said.

These incidents compelled a change in who could come to watch a game there.

“So we made the call for the enjoyment of everybody, for the safety and security of everybody, we made it 21 and up,” Walsh said.

There are boundaries around McGregor Square with security requiring ID checks for entry and Denver Police enforcing those rules for the rest of this series.