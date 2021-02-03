Avalanche warning issued for Aspen, Gunnison zones

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Aspen and Gunnison zones.

The warning is a 4 out of 5 on the avalanche danger scale, which means the danger level is high for avalanches.

There are two different storm systems moving into the Colorado mountains over the next few days, bringing 1-2 feet of snow.

The best thing to do is to check the avalanche forecast before you head out into the backcountry, and look at the conditions, the weather forecast and then plan accordingly.