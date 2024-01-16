DENVER (KDVR) — Avalanche danger remains high with several warnings now in place across the Colorado high country.

Ethan Greene with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said 627 avalanches were recorded between Thursday and Tuesday.

“Most of these avalanches were pretty small this whole year until this last week, and then things changed,” Greene said.

So far, CAIC has recorded 1,899 avalanches since Oct. 1. According to Greene, that’s still fewer avalanches than the 2,500 recorded by this time last year.

“That thick new or wind-drifted snow was resting on really weak snow, and so it made just for really sensitive conditions where it was easy to trigger avalanches,” Greene said.

As of Tuesday night, U.S. 40 at Berthoud Pass remained closed after an avalanche on Sunday buried 10 cars.

Tractor plows continued to clean up Berthoud Pass on Jan. 16, 2024, after an avalanche buried 10 cars over the weekend. (KDVR)

What can trigger an avalanche?

Hydrologist Thomas Bellinger, an adjunct professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at Metropolitan State University of Denver, has studied Colorado’s snowpack for years.

“If the old snow was exposed, that probably caused an icy layer or those crystal-type layers, and then with new fresh powder snow on top of it, it’s kind of doomed to fail. But it really depends on a lot of factors,” Bellinger said.

Weather conditions, snow type, wind and people all can trigger an avalanche, according to Bellinger.

“If you have a shovel and carve down into that snowpack, you will have almost a geologic record of what has happened over the winter, and there’s ways you can test for weak spots,” Bellinger said.

But these conditions are risky, even for those experienced in backcountry activities.

On average, CAIC said six people die in avalanches every year in Colorado, but so far there’s been no deaths in the state this season.

“As far as the rest of this winter is going, who knows? If we get a lot more storms, I’m sure we’re going to have a lot more avalanches, and that’s a given, so just be careful out there,” Bellinger said.

January, February and March are known for being the deadliest months when it comes to avalanches, according to CAIC.

They’re reminding those venturing up into the high country to know the conditions, come up with a safe route and be prepared.