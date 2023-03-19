ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in an avalanche outside Aspen Highlands Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the avalanche occurred in the Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak outside the ski boundary of Aspen Highlands where two others self-extricated and rescue teams are working to get them out of the area.

“Early reports indicate multiple skiers may have been caught in the avalanche,” the PCSO Facebook page read around 3:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 that crews are actively responding to the area but could not confirm if anyone was involved in the avalanche.

Skier killed in avalanche outside Marble

Joel Thomas Shute, 36, was buried in an avalanche southwest of the Town of Marble in Upper Rapid Creek on Friday. His body was recovered by search crews on Saturday.

He was with two other men who were rescued. One was taken out by helicopter and the other was able to dig himself out and was transported out by ambulance.

Shute was the eighth person who has been killed in an avalanche this season.