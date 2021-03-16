Avalanche experts will have to testify in case against 2 snowboarders who caused slide

An avalanche above the Eisenhower Tunnel on March 25, 2020. (Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

DENVER (KDVR) — Experts with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) will have to testify in a case first reported by the FOX31 Problem Solvers that is gaining national attention.

Two snowboarders have been charged with causing an avalanche in March 2020 above the Eisenhower Tunnel. The slide was captured on one of the boarder’s GoPro cameras, and the footage was later used against them to file charges.

Prosecutors want the boarders to reimburse the state $168,000 to replace an avalanche mitigation system near the tunnels.

Experts with CAIC did not want to testify because they do not want to discourage people from reporting avalanches like the suspects did.

However, the judge in the case denied a motion from Attorney General Phil Weiser to quash their testimony.

The judge also denied a prosecutor’s motion to stop the defense form using a backcountry expert.

Both men pleaded not guilty in September 2020.

The defense plans to argue that the boarders were not being reckless when they caused the avalanche.

Weiser issued the following statement about the judge’s decision:

“We appreciate the Court’s consideration of our concerns and respect its decision to require testimony from CAIC officials. This issue has always been about public safety and protecting people from avalanches, and we’ll continue to work with CAIC in carrying out its mission.”