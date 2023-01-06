NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Cale Makar will represent the Colorado Avalanche at the 2023 NHL All-Star game in South Florida next month.

The reigning Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner from the defending Stanley Cup champions was chosen with the 31 other players by the league’s department of hockey operations. One player is chosen from each of the 32 teams.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were also among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night.

Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.

Vegas Golden Knights’ Logan Thompson was the first rookie goaltender to make an All-Star team since Anaheim’s John Gibson in 2016.

Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it — three skaters and a goalie from each division — with a Twitter component involved for the first time.

All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida at the FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Metropolitan Division

Ovechkin, Crosby, G Igor Shesterkin (N.Y. Rangers), F Brock Nelson (N.Y. Islanders), F Jack Hughes (New Jersey), F Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina), F Johnny Gaudreau (Columbus), F Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia)

Atlantic Division

F Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), F Tage Thompson (Buffalo), G Linus Ullmark (Boston), F Dylan Larkin (Detroit), F Matthew Tkachuk (Florida), F Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), F Mitch Marner (Toronto), F Nick Suzuki (Montreal)

Western Conference All-Stars

Central Division

Makar, F Jason Robertson (Dallas), F Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), F Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis), F Clayton Keller (Arizona), D Seth Jones (Chicago), D Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), G Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Pacific Division

Thompson, F Connor McDavid (Edmonton), F Matty Beniers (Seattle), F Troy Terry (Anaheim), F Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles), F Nazem Kadri (Calgary), F Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), D Erik Karlsson (San Jose)