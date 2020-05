DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Information Analysis Center tweeted out on Saturday that the avalanche danger will rise to Moderate (Level 2 of 5) by Sunday afternoon.

They advise that residents start their days early and end early to avoid unsupportable snow and deteriorating conditions.

