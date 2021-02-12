Avalanche danger remains high for holiday weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A busy weekend is expected in the mountains. It is a holiday weekend and more snow is on the way.

If you are heading out to the backcountry, extra caution is advised as the state is experiencing once-in-a-decade dangerous avalanche conditions.

The danger is so high because Colorado had a dry fall, temperatures have been very cold, and high wind is making the snowpack especially unstable and easy for people to trigger dangerous avalanches.

Fifteen people died from avalanches across the country last week, making it the second-deadliest week for avalanches in the U.S. ever, according to the Colorado Avalanche Info Center, which tracks avalanche fatalities.

Four of last week’s avalanche deaths were in Colorado. Our state’s total avalanche-related deaths are now at 8.