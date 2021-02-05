Avalanche danger remains high; 8 deaths reported already this season

LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is dead after getting caught in an avalanche outside the boundaries of Vail Mountain Thursday afternoon.

This now marks the eighth avalanche fatality in Colorado this winter.

Earlier in the week, three skiers went missing after an avalanche in the backcountry near Silverton. Weather and terrain have hindered rescue efforts.

The last time the state saw at least 8 avalanche deaths in a season was 2018 to 2019.

Colorado’s deadliest avalanche season was 2012 to 2013 with 11 avalanche deaths

The high avalanche danger started yesterday and continues with avalanche warnings through Saturday.

New areas under high avalanche warnings as heavy snow hits the high country

Thursday’s avalanche happened in a popular backcountry area known as Marvin’s.

Backcountry skiers and snowboarders should stay off of and out from underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Over the last few days, some areas in the mountains have picked upwards of a foot or more of new snow. The snowpack has been weak and old, so adding the big layer on top, with even more snow on the way, is cause for concern.

Check out this map for all areas in orange that are under avalanche watches through Saturday.