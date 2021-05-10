Avalanche danger high for Tuesday and Wednesday

SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center announced Monday that an avalanche warning was issued due to the high potential for the snow slides.

The danger level is 3 (Considerable) out of 5 for avalanches. The CAIC advises people to avoid slopes near and above tree-line that are steeper than 30 degrees with more that 8 inches of new snow.

#CAICnmountains Danger on Tuesday is CON(3of5). You can easily trigger dangerous avalanches. Avoid slopes near & above treeline, steeper than ~30 degrees, with more than ~8" new snow. Most will break on old crusts. Expect natural slides as temps warm. https://t.co/J6L2JMCJFF — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) May 10, 2021

Avalanches occur when weak, older layers of snow release. These conditions are expected Monday night into Wednesday.

The CAIC said it will be very easy to trigger avalanches large enough to bury person completely on Tuesday and Wednesday.