Avalanche danger high for Tuesday and Wednesday

by: Keely Sugden

A file photo of an avalanche (Getty Images).

SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center announced Monday that an avalanche warning was issued due to the high potential for the snow slides.

The danger level is 3 (Considerable) out of 5 for avalanches. The CAIC advises people to avoid slopes near and above tree-line that are steeper than 30 degrees with more that 8 inches of new snow.

Avalanches occur when weak, older layers of snow release. These conditions are expected Monday night into Wednesday.

The CAIC said it will be very easy to trigger avalanches large enough to bury person completely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

