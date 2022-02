PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says an avalanche on Thursday morning closed McClure Pass.

The sheriff’s office said the Colorado Department of Transportation is assessing the avalanche.

CDOT said the closure is on Highway 133 from milepost 37 to milepost 46.

It is unclear how large the avalanche was or how long the closure will last.

