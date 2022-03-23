SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – An avalanche has closed Loveland Pass Wednesday morning and the Colorado Department of Transportation is telling drivers to expect delays.

The pass is closed between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road, according to CDOT.

Summit County Rescue told FOX31 it is standing down for any search and rescue operations after hearing no one was buried in the avalanche.

CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson said initial reports indicated two vehicles were caught in the avalanche, but there are no injuries. CDOT is waiting for more information.

