Snow is piling up near Loveland Pass has an avalanche closes the road. (CDOT)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Pass has been reopened in both directions after crews worked to clean up an avalanche.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, east and westbound U.S. 6 was closed between Interstate 70 near Loveland Ski Area and Mile Point 222 near Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

CDOT said the closure was caused by a naturally occurring avalanche. Crews blasted the mountain and used plows to clean up the road. After 4 hours, Loveland Pass was back open to drivers.

The closure was sent at around 2:30 a.m. Monday that the seven-mile stretch of Loveland Pass would be closed. The pass was reopened at 6:40 a.m.

Even though the pass has been reopened, if you are headed to or from the nearby ski areas, remain vigilant and remember traction laws are in place until May 31.

Seven miles of Loveland Pass is closed due to an avalanche. (CDOT)

Parts of Loveland Pass are unrecognizable due to an avalanche. (CDOT)

The high country expects to receive even more snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts that parts of the mountains could see 5 to 12 inches of accumulation.

