Avalanche beacon training park provides access to safety training

MINTURN, Colo. (KDVR) – A beacon training park outside Minturn gives anyone an opportunity to practice using avalanche transceivers, a critical piece of safety equipment for winter backcountry exploration.

“Record numbers of people venturing into the backcountry, and the need for winter backcountry

safety education is higher than ever,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

“Avalanche transceivers are key to finding avalanche victims as soon as possible, but they are only

effective if people know how to use them.”

Avalanche beacon Control, near Minturn (Credit: USDA)

The White River National Forest’s avalanche beacon training park, about ¼ mile from the I-70 Minturn exit, can be accessed from the Mountain Meadow Trailhead on U.S. 24.

Multiple search scenarios can be created with eight buried transmitters, which can be turned on and off from a small control panel, giving users an opportunity to get familiar with using their avalanche transceivers and probing the snow for victims.

“Beacon parks have traditionally been located at ski areas, where general public access may be limited

to pass holders,” Veldhuis said. “This accessible public location should help encourage more people to

become proficient using avalanche transceivers, which can help save lives.”

Avoiding avalanches is the first place is the best strategy, according to the National Forest Service. Check the avalanche forecast before heading into the backcountry. The White River National Forest has more information about being safe in the backcountry this winter.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and the National Forest Service developed the self-operating system open all day at the park.