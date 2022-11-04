DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers involved in Friday morning’s pile-up on Sixth Avenue in Denver have another hurdle: finding an auto body shop.

Denver Police say close to 100 vehicles were involved in the multiple accidents on Sixth Avenue near Kalamath Street early Friday after the city saw its first snowfall of the season.

One of those retrieving vehicles was David Gutierrez, who owns Associated Towing and Recovery.

“It was wild,” he said.

Gutierrez, who has owned the towing company for eight years, said it’s going to be a time-consuming process.

“The problem we’ve been having is most body shops are overwhelmed and they’re not taking any cars, so most people are towing their cars home until they figure out where to take it to,” Gutierrez said.

Despite the wreckage, nobody was seriously injured. Sixth Avenue was re-opened by about 11 a.m.

“Just be patient and call around,” Gutierrez said about finding a shop. “Will probably be a couple days before they can take ‘em in.”