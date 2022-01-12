Auto-theft suspect killed by police in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 6800 block of W. 56 Ave. before 4:30 a.m., APD said.

According to Arvada police, an auto-theft suspect brandished a large knife and was shot by police. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

No APD Officers were injured. The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the case.

Two APD officers have been placed on administrative leave pending investigative findings, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.