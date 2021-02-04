1 person killed in backcountry avalanche near East Vail

EAST VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is confirmed dead after getting caught in an avalanche outside the boundaries of Vail Mountain on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to an avalanche near the East Vail Chutes after noon, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Vail Ski Patrol secured the area to make sure another avalanche was not triggered. Vail Mountain Rescue arrived and performed CPR for about an hour without success. Both departments are now working to extract the person.

“This is a very unfortunate accident and our thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family,” Sheriff Van Beek said in a press release.

Vail and Summit County were added to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) list for high avalanche danger on Thursday following a heavy snowstorm in the mountains.

Earlier in the week, three skiers went missing after an avalanche in the backcountry near Silverton. Weather and terrain have hindered rescue efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.