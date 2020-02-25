Authorities: Woman, boy killed in cabin fire in Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and a teenage boy died in a fire in Rio Blanco County over the weekend.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call about a cabin fully engulfed in flames.

The cabin was only accessible by snowmobile off Rio Blanco County Road 14. Two people escaped and called for help.

On Monday, one victim was identified as 63-year-old Victoria Temples. The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was not named.

“As the structure has collapsed, heavy machinery is needed to remove portions of the building before any investigation or recovery efforts can be made,” the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.

Rio Blanco County crews are “working diligently” to get heavy equipment to the cabin, the sheriff’s office said.

“Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Deputies have been and will continue to be on scene until the conclusion of this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fire is being investigated by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Meeker Fire and Rescue and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.