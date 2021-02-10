Authorities warn of fentanyl-laced drugs in Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019, in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP) (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield police continue to issue warnings of the increase of fentanyl-laced street drugs, the City of Boulder announced on Wednesday.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and significantly increases the risk of death from accidental overdose, according to Boulder County Public Health (BCPH).

Here are the signs of an overdose, according to BCPH:

Not responsive to sound or pain, such as a sternum rub

Not breathing

Blue lips or fingertips

Loud gurgling sounds

Some local pharmacies and BCPH will provide an overdose prevention kit without a prescription.

A Colorado Good Samaritan Law gives immunity to the person who is experiencing the overdose, and anyone reporting an overdose to the police, 911 or a medical provider.

According to Boulder police, officers have saved 17 people by administering Narcan from 2018 through 2020.

Longmont police reports 47 lives have been saved with Narcan since January 2017.