Authorities warn of dangerous Poudre River conditions after multiple rescues

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Poudre River Whitewater Park closed Saturday due to dangerous river conditions, according to the City of Fort Collins.
The city said Poudre Fire Authority has made eight rescues in the last 24 hours on the Poudre River.
Authorities say no one should be floating the river through town, as it is impassable and there is a risk of becoming trapped or pulled under water.
The City of Fort Collins said there are unseen obstructions and hazards along the Poudre River, and the railroad trestle on College just above the park is completely impassable.