Authorities warn of dangerous Poudre River conditions after multiple rescues

Poudre Fire Authority rescued multiple watergoers on Friday, May 21, 2021, as the Poudre River flowed high and fast after weeks of rain. (Credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Poudre River Whitewater Park closed Saturday due to dangerous river conditions, according to the City of Fort Collins.

The city said Poudre Fire Authority has made eight rescues in the last 24 hours on the Poudre River.

Authorities say no one should be floating the river through town, as it is impassable and there is a risk of becoming trapped or pulled under water.

The City of Fort Collins said there are unseen obstructions and hazards along the Poudre River, and the railroad trestle on College just above the park is completely impassable.

⚠️WARNING: River Hazard in Town

PFA has rescued 8 people in less than 24 hours from a debris pile/strainer at the railroad crossing near College.



DO NOT FLOAT BETWEEN Legacy & Lee Martinez Parks & the Whitewater Park. The route is impassable & the park is closed.#PoudreRiver pic.twitter.com/PNvq7BjqLg — poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 22, 2021

⚠️RIVER SAFETY ALERT⚠️

Attention tubers & kayakers – the Poudre River Whitewater Park is CLOSED. The river is currently running fast and high. There are many unseen obstructions and hazards, and the railroad trestle on College just above the park is completely unpassable. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DIFJnjKdYY — City of Fort Collins (@fortcollinsgov) May 22, 2021

2/2 @poudrefire has made 8 rescues of kayakers in the last 24 hours. Conditions are dangerous. Please do not float the river through town. It is unpassable and the risk of becoming trapped or pulled under remains high. — City of Fort Collins (@fortcollinsgov) May 22, 2021