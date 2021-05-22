Authorities warn of dangerous Poudre River conditions after multiple rescues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Poudre Fire Authority rescued multiple watergoers on Friday, May 21, 2021, as the Poudre River flowed high and fast after weeks of rain. (Credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Poudre River Whitewater Park closed Saturday due to dangerous river conditions, according to the City of Fort Collins.

The city said Poudre Fire Authority has made eight rescues in the last 24 hours on the Poudre River.

Authorities say no one should be floating the river through town, as it is impassable and there is a risk of becoming trapped or pulled under water.

The City of Fort Collins said there are unseen obstructions and hazards along the Poudre River, and the railroad trestle on College just above the park is completely impassable.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories