Authorities to search for Gannon Stauch in northwest El Paso County on Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it will be searching for Gannon Stauch near Highway 105 and Highway 83 on Friday. The intersection is located in the northwest portion of the county east of Monument.

Gannon, 11, has been missing since Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend’s home in their suburban neighborhood just southeast of Colorado Springs.

The area immediately around the intersection of Highways 105 and 83 is rural, but residential neighborhoods are located nearby.

NEW INFORMATION in the search for #GannonStauch. We will have a crew at this search area tomorrow. @KDVR https://t.co/vYH3hIPYmb — Rachel Skytta (@RachelSkytta) February 27, 2020

The sheriff’s office said the area has not been searched before.

Anyone with information should contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.