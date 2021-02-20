Authorities take live, dead animals from Weld County property amid neglect allegations

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have taken live and dead animals from a Weld County property following accusations of neglect.

Pictures that appear to show dead and living animals in poor condition on a property near Greeley were shared widely online.

Earlier this month, the animals’ owner responded to FOX31 Reporter Deborah Takahara with a text message by saying, “Unfortunately, there isn’t really anything to talk about as the animals are all doing fine per multiple ACO’s and Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies/employees today during their visit to update, as well as myself. No action is being taken against myself or my animals, as there is none to take.”

Following the accusations, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office investigated and said there was not enough evidence for charges.

“Animal control officers also observed at least seven deceased animals at varying stages of decomposition inside the pen with the others. On Friday, animal control officers returned to the property and met with the animal owner to seek consent to take possession of one of the deceased animals so a necropsy could be performed. The animal owner declined,” the sheriff’s office said on Feb. 5. “The sheriff’s office then considered a search warrant to take possession of one of the deceased animals, but probable cause of a criminal violation could not be established.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.