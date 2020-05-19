Authorities cordon off home of missing Chaffee County woman

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated investigators are searching the home. While the house is cordoned off, authorities would not confirm whether it is being searched.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have cordoned off the home of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County woman who has been missing since May 10.

Her family is not being allowed to enter the house.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the home “is being held as part of the investigation.”

The 49-year-old Maysville woman was last seen going for a bike ride.

On Monday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said its tip line for the case had received more than 150 calls.

While there was no active search Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said investigators were following up on tips and conducting interviews.

Morphew’s family has offered $200,000 for her safe return, no questions asked.

One week after Morphew’s disappearance, the family put out a public plea on Facebook.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” Morphew’s husband Barry said, adding, “We love you, we miss you, your girls need you.”

Investigators are asking residents to preserve video footage from all devices such as Ring doorbells, security cameras, game cameras, etc., from May 8 – May 12.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to only preserve the video at this time, and not send the videos to their office.

As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations for their footage.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks that any person or persons who may have information please call them at 719-539-2596 or contact Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.