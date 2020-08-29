Authorities searching for missing boy in rural El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are trying to track down a missing boy in rural El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, 11-year-old Christopher Pena went looking for missing cows with his younger brother on their family’s property in the 24,600 block of Myers Road. The location is roughly 25 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.

By 6 p.m., the younger brother had returned home, but Christopher had not.

The sheriff’s office and El Paso County Search and Rescue looked for Christopher overnight and Saturday morning but have not found him.

The boy was last seen wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, black jeans and blue Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s tip line at: 719-520-6666.