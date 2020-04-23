Authorities searching for missing Aurora woman with disabilities

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for an Aurora woman who has been missing since late Sunday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Trinity Grace Bond is 19 but functions at the level of a 10-year-old.

She was last seen late Sunday night — around midnight — at her home near South Uravan Street and East Mississippi Avenue.

“She usually returns home which is why she was not reported to us until (Wednesday),” Aurora police said.

Bond requires daily medication for serious conditions.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long, brown hair.

Anyone who sees Bond or knows where she is should call Aurora Police Dispatch at: 303-627-3100.