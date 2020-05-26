Authorities release home of missing Chaffee County woman back to family

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have released the home of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County woman who has been missing since May 10, back to her family.

The family is now allowed to enter the house.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the home was being held as part of the investigation.

As of Tuesday, authorities said their tip line had received more than 400 calls about Morphew’s disappearance.

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a search in for Morphew in the Salida area on Friday.

The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Morphew.

About 5 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office issued the following statement:

“In response to widespread rumors, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office relays that Ms. Morphew has not been located and there have been no arrests in the investigation.”

Morphew was reported missing on May 10 and has not been seen since. Deputies say they spoke with a neighbor who said 49-year-old Morphew had reportedly gone for a bike ride in the Maysville area and didn’t return home.

Anyone with information on Morphew’s whereabouts is asked to call: 719-312-7530.