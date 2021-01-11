Authorities offer $10K for information about Aspen natural gas outage

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As the investigation continues into who was responsible for what police are calling an act of vandalism that led to a natural gas leak in Aspen, authorities say they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

On Dec. 26, 2020, the Aspen Police Department responded to a resident’s concerns about “unnatural sounds at a gas pump station” and determined tampering had occurred at that site, as well as two additional locations.

The gas leak affected 3,500 customers who also lost their heat. Officials from the Black Hills Energy Company had to work door-to-door to individually turn off the meters affected. The company had to purge the system before restarting it, leaving a largely affected area without heat.

On Dec. 30, 2020, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office called for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who was described as behaving “suspiciously” behind a business in downtown Aspen. That person was later identified and cleared.