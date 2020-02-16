Authorities narrow in on one area as search for Gannon Stauch continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A search presence increases in south Douglas County on Day 19 of Gannon Stauch’s disappearance.

El Paso County Sheriff's office tells Fox 31 over 100 people came out searching along private property in the South Perry Park Road area Saturday.

This is the third day crews are focusing search effort in this area.

Fox 31 watched as teams brought back trained dogs to sniff out spots searchers had poked through with shovels and poles previously.

Midway through the day, a deputy asked cameras crews to station further down the road, away from the search efforts. That’s when Fox 31 watched crews start to physically dig into the snow and narrow in on one area.

The sheriffs office said "information" led them more than 40 miles from missing Gannon Stauch’s home, south of Colorado Springs, to search in this latest South Douglas County location.

Officials have not disclosed what that information is.

As of Saturday afternoon, there has been no official update on what has come of the latest search efforts.

Gannon was reportedly last seen at his home on January 27th.