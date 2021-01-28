Authorities looking for blind man last seen in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are hoping the public can help them find a blind man who went missing in Littleton on Monday.

In a release issued Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Robert “Bob” O’Brien was last seen in the 5600 block of South Cedar Street.

O’Brien is blind and may be in danger, the CBI said. The agency said it is unknown when O’Brien went missing on Monday.

He is described as a 70-year-old white man with brown hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees O’Brien is asked to call 911 or Littleton police: 303-794-1551.