Authorities looking for Mesa County teen missing since Friday

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Mesa County Department of Human Services is asking for help finding 17-year-old Mariah Hall.

Hall was last seen on Friday in the Palisade area and may have gotten a ride to Horizon Drive, officials say.

The teen is described as a white girl, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, a hoodie, black jeans or leggings, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Hall’s location is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707. The Palisade Police Department reference number for the case is 21-72.

Please call 911 if she is found.